WA’s mutton market has surged this week, with processors now bidding up to $5/kg HSCW — a lift of 50¢ on last week’s quoted grid prices. That strength is mirroring the saleyards, where demand has ramped up notably. Trade lamb prices to processors remain steady, but the good news is that kill space does look like it’s starting to free up over the next month. That’s helping add a bit more support back into the store lamb market, where movement has improved. Feedlots are gradually freeing up capacity as finished lambs begin to exit the system. Store prices have firmed 10-20¢/kg during the past week. The east coast remains active across the WA market, picking up mutton, trade lambs, and store lambs to help cover their own demand. On the east coast, mutton prices remain firm, and WA stock continues to flow east despite rising local prices. Eastern buyers clearly see value, especially as tight supply lingers. Store lambs in the east are getting dearer, but poor conditions in Victoria and South Australia mean that there are still some relatively cheap Merinos in their market which is keeping a lid on prices. Goat prices remain unchanged. Live export cattle remain stable, with Brahman steers ex-Queensland still trading at $3.40/kg or better. Weekly Market Update STORE LAMB CONTRACTS AVAILABLE · Minimum price contracts for June – August delivery for store lambs · Trade lamb forward contracts for July remain available CURRENT WA FEEDER LAMB BIDS ON AGORA: · XB Store Lambs (min 40kg): $3.30 up $0.10 · Merino Lambs (min 40kg): $3.10 up $0.10 · Shedder Lambs (min 40kg): $3.20 (unchanged) For updates or inquiries, contact Rob Kelly at 0483 929 988. LET THE BUYERS COME TO YOU! If you have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers then download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.