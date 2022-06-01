Sheep yardings remain subdued as rains encourage producers to hold stock, rather than dump them quickly at the saleyards for lack of feed.

While processors are catching up on recent excess supply, they are not pushing prices up so trade is light.

The Australian Wool Eastern Market Indicator sits at 1420¢/kg, down 14¢ week-on-week.

The Australian dollar has risen to sit close to 72¢ US, which is impacting our wool price as our market is built for export.

Volumes on offer drop significantly this week to 37,000 bales, so it will be interesting to see which way the market moves.

The threat of foot and mouth disease spreading from Indonesia to Australia remains high, with some in the industry calling for a ban of tourism to Indonesia.

This is due to the risk of FMD spreading to the Australian red meat herd, which is a real risk given how widespread it has become in Indonesia, and the slow reaction of the Indonesian government to combat the disease.

If foot and mouth was to enter Australia, our markets would be closed to the world instantly.

Cattle yardings were also lower this week, leading to slight increases in prices across the board in WA.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: weaner steers 682¢, weaner heifers 590¢. Yearling steers 648¢, yearling heifers 482¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢, cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 655¢, Black Angus British X: 635¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 520¢. Feeder heifers: 0-2T 480¢. Bulls 600¢.

To contact buyers and for more price information please login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or online at www.agoralivestock.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.