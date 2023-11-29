IT’S ALIVE! IT’S ALIVE! The lamb market has shown some strength this week, with a shortage of trade weight and heavy store lambs resulting in prices rising. Most lambs have been slow to get to weight this year across the State, and as a result, processors are now showing booking space for anyone with heavy (20+kg hot standard carcase weight) lambs. In addition to the processors actively looking for lambs, store traders are also getting busy. Markets are now available for lambs from 32kg and heavier. Unfortunately, mutton is not alive. However, the East Coast market has lifted this week and mutton prices have jumped 30¢/kg HSCW. If the lamb shortage continues then it is reasonable to assume that space will also become available for mutton in WA. That doesn’t mean prices will improve, but we just might actually be able to sell them. This is due to the fact that, even at $1/kg HSCW for mutton, processors are still making more money off lambs. Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) from the Agora Livestock Markets app: ● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80, saleyards: $4/kg, east coast $5 (up 20¢) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80 (up 20¢), saleyards: $3/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.80 (up 20¢) ● Mutton: WA $1.50 (unchanged, no volume trading), east coast $1.60/kg (up 30¢) National goat prices remain unchanged. Direct consignment goat prices from the Agora Livestock Markets app: ● Liveweight: east coast $1/kg (unchanged) ● HSCW: WA $1.70 (unchanged), east coast $2.20 (unchanged) East Coast cattle markets continue to improve on the back of improved forecasts. In WA, demand remains for heavy feeder cattle. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids from the Agora Livestock Markets app are currently around the following levels: ● Live export steers: $2.60 ● Live export heifers: $2.20 ● Feedlot local breed steers: ~$2.70 ● Feedlot local breed heifers: ~$2.30 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app, available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more information call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.