WA lamb markets remain well supported by good demand from both local and east coast markets. Saleyard prices remain above $7/kg hot score carcase weight in NSW — this price and the better than expected east coast rains meant there are a lot of Eastern States producers looking for lambs to keep feed down. In WA, the processor market remains around $5.50/kg HSCW for trade lambs with many anticipating a further increase in the coming months. On the sell side, there are a lot of producers looking for homes for store lambs with the cost of carrying them being so expensive. WA's mutton market is also showing some small signs of opening up with limited space becoming available at processors. Goat prices are unchanged with WA values at $1.70/kg HSCW versus $3.20 on the east coast. The cattle market started a hike this week after a bit of a breather following weeks of rapid climbing values, but based on what we're seeing at saleyards, it looks like it remains well supported at current levels and could continue to climb. In WA, Muchea was firmer for weaner markets. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock.