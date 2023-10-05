WA markets have remained stable during the past week with some interest starting to come through from feedlots. Current market indications for new season lambs are around $4.70/kg live weight and feedlots around $1.50/kg HSCW. Lambs are definitely lighter than this time last year and it does look like there will be an oversupply of stores and not a lot of finished lambs. We have also reached a point in the WA market that there are some traders and speculators looking to take a punt. Store lambs at $30 per head do not carry the same risk as the ones trading at $90 per head last year. On the east coast, numbers are much the same in SA as they are in WA. In Vic and NSW, they’re slightly better. Direct consignment sheep & lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) ● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.70 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $3/kg, east coast $4.80 (down 20¢) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.50 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.40 (down 10¢) ● Mutton: WA $1.80 (down 20¢), east coast $2/kg (down $0.20) Goat markets are unchanged again. Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) ● Liveweight: east coast 60¢/kg (unchanged) ● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $2.40 (down 40¢/kg) Cattle markets have been under pressure again. Anyone watching the EYCI will know that east coast markets have been getting hammered. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels ● Live export steers $2.70 ● Live export heifers $2.20 ● Feedlot local breed steers ~$2.80 ● Feedlot local heifers steers ~$2.40 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app – available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.