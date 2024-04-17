The market remains relatively flat in WA, with lighter Merino lambs and mutton being the main challenges to move. Merino lambs less than 38kg are in abundance, and with booking space limited at the processors, as well as high feed prices and lower water supplies, it’s a hard product to carry. Light mutton is hard to sell for the same reasons. Heavy mutton, more than 30kg hot score carcase weight, is in demand, with supply expected to increase as scanning progresses and farmers look to turn off dry ewes. In the east, crossbred store lambs are still being bid about $2.60, while Merinos are closer to $2. Merino skins with good length are getting up to $15, but locally they are fetching nothing. Whether its crossbred, Dorper or damaged, short skins are still being charged a disposal fee nationally. Cattle markets eased a bit last week, with slaughter prices on the east coast down 20¢-30¢. Live export markets are about $3/kg liveweight for steers and $2.60 for heifers of high quality. For WA, local steers are being bid around $2.70, and heifers around $2.30. Cows are bid $1.50/kg for local cattle and slightly less for pastoral type animals. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info, call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.