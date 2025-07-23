Beyond the Saleyards: WA mutton undervalued

WA mutton prices continue to be undervalued in an unfair trade-off. Recent improvements in WA mutton prices are welcome, but they highlight a deeper issue of long-standing market disparity. During the past five years, WA has significantly increased its contribution to national mutton supply — with processing volumes up 25 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent above the 3 to 5-year average. That’s well above the national average of 14 per cent, outpacing states like NSW and Victoria — only South Australia has kept pace. This growth reflects declining live exports and flock reductions, showing WA is carrying a greater share of national supply — yet pricing hasn’t kept up. Historical data indicates that since 2020–21, WA mutton has traded at just 69–79 per cent of the national indicator, while other states received 94–104 per cent. That’s an estimated $25/head shortfall — every year. WA’s recent jump to 95 per cent of the national price indicator is a positive sign, but it underscores years of undervaluation. WA producers deserve fairer prices that reflect their growing importance to the national mutton industry Outlook: Demand is expected to stay firm through to the third quarter. Interest in breeding ewes expected to increase. Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts offer timely risk management options for producers. WA Processor Prices: Trade lambs: $9.30/kg cwt. Airfreight lambs: $7.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $7/kg cwt. Indicative feeder Lamb Prices: Crossbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.20. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4. Merino lamb (36kg): $4. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4. For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or reach Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.