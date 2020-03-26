Search
thewest.com.au

Coronavirus crisis: Aspiring SOP producer halts exploration amid pandemic

Zach RelphCountryman
Trigg Mining managing director Keren Paterson.
Camera IconTrigg Mining managing director Keren Paterson. Credit: Trigg Mining

One of WA’s aspiring sulphate of potash producers has stopped exploration at its northern Goldfields project in a bid to safeguard a remote Aboriginal community from COVID-19.

Trigg Mining told shareholders this morning it had suspended all field-based exploration at its Lake Throssell target, near Laverton, “until circumstances permit a return to the field”.

Trigg boss Keren Paterson said the decision complied with State Government-imposed travel restrictions and the request of the Ngaanyatjarra people — Lake Throssell’s traditional owners.

“These are difficult times for the world community, for Australia and our economy,” she said.

“We will do everything we can to support the fight against COVID-19 and to keep Trigg in good shape to allow for a swift return to exploring.

“SOP is an essential mineral for global food security and one that is almost entirely imported to Australia for our agricultural product.”

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us