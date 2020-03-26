One of WA’s aspiring sulphate of potash producers has stopped exploration at its northern Goldfields project in a bid to safeguard a remote Aboriginal community from COVID-19.

Trigg Mining told shareholders this morning it had suspended all field-based exploration at its Lake Throssell target, near Laverton, “until circumstances permit a return to the field”.

Trigg boss Keren Paterson said the decision complied with State Government-imposed travel restrictions and the request of the Ngaanyatjarra people — Lake Throssell’s traditional owners.

“These are difficult times for the world community, for Australia and our economy,” she said.

“We will do everything we can to support the fight against COVID-19 and to keep Trigg in good shape to allow for a swift return to exploring.

“SOP is an essential mineral for global food security and one that is almost entirely imported to Australia for our agricultural product.”