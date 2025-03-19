A decision on whether agribusiness juggernaut Elders will be allowed to buy out rival Delta Ag for $475 million has been postponed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The consumer watchdog was due to hand down a decision this month, but a statement posted on the ACCC website on March 7 said it was “seeking further information”. A new date for the decision has not been determined. The move, first flagged in October, would enable Elders to acquire a network of 68 farm input outlets nationwide. At the time, Elders chief executive Mark Allison said the purchase would give the group greater exposure to key local retail markets. Delta Agribusiness operates throughout WA, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, selling fertilisers, seeds, animal health products, fuel, and technical advisory services to farmers via about 40 independent wholesale customers. “Delta provides us with . . . a market-leading agronomy and farm advisory team to complement and extend our products and services range for rural and regional customers,” Mr Allison said. “It will also enhance Elders’ existing technical service network and its offering in ag tech and precision agriculture, through Delta’s farm advisory business and respected network of specialists.” Grain Producers Australia has called on the ACCC to block the takeover move, with the group believing it would reduce competition in the farm retail space and risk both input costs and reliability of supply. GPA southern director Andrew Weidemann said the group’s members were concerned about the “creep” of mergers of farm retail outlets. “This has occurred progressively over the last five to 10 years through a series of ‘creeping or serial’ mergers and acquisitions involving wholesale, retail and vertically integrated rural supply businesses,” he said. “This market evolution has progressively led to a substantial lessening of competition in these critical markets to the detriment of farmers and the wider Australian public. “GPA is concerned that Elders Limited’s proposed takeover of Delta Agribusiness will substantially lessen competition in localised retail markets for rural supplies and the Australian wholesale supply market for key cropping inputs such as crop protection chemicals, fertilisers and seed.” Mr Weidemann said GPA believed Elders and Delta had competing retail premises in 30 locations nationwide. Under the merger, Delta’s leadership team, staff and operations would reportedly remain unchanged — despite some towns — including Gunnedah in NSW — having both Elders and Delta outlets. Established in 2006, Delta also has an in-house agricultural chemicals and animal health private label brand. Delta managing director and co-founder Gerard Hines said there was “strong cultural alignment” between the two businesses. Delta has 42 WA branches, 12 of which are directly owned by the company, and 30 through partnerships with independent businesses.