The CBH Group has unveiled the five initial candidates planning to run in the co-operative’s 2025 member director elections, with three of the applicants seeking re-election. The directors seeking re-election are Jeff Seaby (District 2), Barry West (District 3) and Helen Woodhams (District 4). The new candidates are Russell Inman and Tracy Lefroy, both running for District 2. All of the hopefuls have taken part in the grain handler’s candidate assessment panel process. The CAP is a three-person, majority independent panel made up of the CBH board chair and two members external to CBH, Terry Agnew and Suzanne Ardagh. The process is mandatory for sitting directors and voluntary for new candidates, and is designed to encourage “a high calibre of candidates” to nominate for election and to promote “merit-based voting”. Non-CAP candidates have until noon, January 2, to lodge their nomination. A CBH spokesman said candidates were not required to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intend to nominate. “Following the close of nominations for non-CAP candidates on Thursday, 2 January 2025, and subject to receiving more than one nomination for a district, grower members in that district will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice,” he said. CBH is providing members with the option to vote online for the elections, or via mail. The online voting process is “safe, secure and easy”. “Those who vote online will need their member number and the mobile number connected to the primary contact of their business’ CBH account,” a spokesperson said. “If you are unsure of the primary contact mobile number then members can confirm their details before 31 December 2024 online on LoadNet or by calling the Grower Service Centre.”