Flood affected farmers in the Great Southern grappling with waterlogged paddocks, erosion and damage to homes and fencing following last month’s super storm have been extended disaster relief assistance.

More than 150mm was dumped on properties in the region on June 20 and 21, with farmers turning to dinghies to check paddocks and rescue livestock as water levels rose.

Some residents were forced out of their homes, with the Elleker community — which were among the hardest hit — left to pick up the pieces in the weeks and a lengthy clean up ahead.

Destructive 100km/h winds and immense rainfall also battered homes in Albany, with the fast-moving storm felling trees and cutting power to hundreds of homes from Kendenup to Denmark, Albany and Bremer Bay.

State Emergency Services were deployed across the region, attending 174 calls for assistance.

Those affected may be able to access one-off payments of $1,000 per adult and $400 per child under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Short-term income support payments may also be available for up to 13 weeks.

It has been made available to those impacted in the City of Albany, Shire of Denmark and Shire of Plantagenet.

Camera Icon Water Corporation employee and a Lake Powell Road resident. Credit: Laurie Benson/Albany Advertiser

It is from the same funding pool which those impacted by the Carnarvon floods, Cyclone Seroja and the Woorooloo bushfires were able to access.

WA emergency services minister Reece Whitby said the support would be “vital” for those impacted.

“The level of damage to homes, roads and infrastructure had left many people stranded without power or water,” he said.

“This has been a highly distressing time for residents and I would like to reassure families and businesses in affected communities that help is on the way.

“This financial assistance will enable communities in the region to rebuild and restore vital road networks and public assets.”

Federal emergency management minister Bridget McKenzie said the funding would help restore public assets, road networks and clean-up operations.

“The significant damage to both major roads between Albany and Denmark — the South Coastal Highway and Lower Denmark Road — caused major disruption for residents and motorists,” she said.

Information on the grants is available at disasterassist.gov.au.