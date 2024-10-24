WA agronomy consultant Geoff “Foz” Fosbery has received the Australian Society of Agronomy’s C. M. Donald Award for his pioneering dedication to agriculture. Mr Fosbery was presented with the award at the 2024 Australian Agronomy Conference in Albany. The award, considered the most prestigious in the agronomy field, recognises the long and distinguished careers and contributions of agriculturists in all areas of agronomy. Mr Fosbery began his career in 1981 in Merredin working for the WA Department of Agriculture’s Dryland Research Institute. In 1992, he established himself as an independent agronomy consultant. While the practice is common today, this form of fee-for-service created a business style for future agronomy consultants to follow. ASA president Ben Biddulph said Mr Fosbery was instrumental in identifying the impact of soil acidity on reducing productivity and had proved his dedication to agronomy by helping farm businesses increase productivity. “It is not only Geoff’s engagement with growers that testifies to his strengths as an agronomist, but it is his connection with researchers themselves that sets him apart,” Dr Biddulph said. “This led Geoff to a very successful career as an independent consultant and he paved the way for many agronomists today.” Mr Fosbery received the Australian Institute of Agriculture Award for Excellence in 2000 and the Grains Research and Development Corporation Seed of Light award in 2011. “Geoff not only seeks out the latest development but also to share his insights about how research fits in at a farm level,” Dr Biddulph said. “He has an extraordinary ability to bring together separate pieces of research and observations from growers and develop robust production systems in challenging environments, and this has been invaluable for our RD&E (research development, and engineering) sector.”