Two new research hubs will be established in WA’s south as part of a $2.3 million project to help wheat and barley growers in high rainfall zones achieve “hyper profitable” crop yields. The project aims to close the gap between actual crop yields and “profitability possibilities” according to the Grains Research and Development Corporation. GRDC grower relations manager south Rebekah Starick said it would build on the corporation’s previous investments into hyper yielding crops that showed potential. “This research will put that knowledge into practice on-farm for a wide range of growers,” she said. “Our goal is that by 2027, wheat and barley growers in high-rainfall zones will have the motivation, agronomic support and knowledge required to implement management practices that help close the yield gap while maximising profit.” New innovation and benchmarking hubs will be strategically set up in WA’s South Coast and South East regions, with others in south-eastern South Australia, southern Victoria, southern New South Wales and Tasmania. They will serve as centres for knowledge exchange, facilitated discussions and hands-on crop inspections, enabling growers to learn from each other and explore and implement innovative agronomic practices. The project is being delivered in partnership with Field Applied Research Australia and led by FARA events manager Rachel Hamilton. “We are committed to empowering cereal farmers to maximise their on-farm profitability while promoting sustainable agricultural practices,” Ms Hamilton said. “While this initiative aims to boost on-farm profitability, it also aims to develop and build confidence among Gen Y growers and advisers, who, within their regions, will help form the basis of growers leading change.” Seventeen discussion groups will be developed across the regions, Ms Hamilton said. Through benchmarking on-farm paddock performance and supporting smaller specific hyper profitable crop trials, growers will also have the opportunity to fine-tune their management practices. FARA has partnered with regional farming systems groups who will provide local project officers to work closely with growers to obtain input and operational data. The WA groups are the South East Premium Wheat Growers Association and Stirlings to Coast Farmers. The project also includes the development of a comprehensive high-rainfall zone cropping manual, providing growers with insights and case studies to guide decision-making. Growers keen to get involved should contact david@sepwa.org.au or dan.fay@scfarmers.org.au.