One of WA’s most well-known grains research leaders has been unveiled as the new boss of Grains Australia, with Richard Simonaitis set to take the reins in November.

The long-term chief executive of Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre was unveiled as CEO of the national industry good functions group this week.

Camera Icon AEGIC chief executive Richard Simonaitis. Credit: Julius Pang / Julius Pang

The move means Grains Australia’s chair – Terry Enright – and its chief executive will be based in WA, in what could be seen as a boon for the State’s grain farmers.

Mr Simonaitis has held a number of senior management roles in the export-focused grains industry, including more than five years with CBH Group as its head of accumulations and commercial manager.

He started the role at AEGIC in 2016 and has led it through an interesting time, with the organisation recently securing $24 million in funding from Grains Research Development Corporation and the WA Government to continue work until 2026.

Grains Australia chair Terry Enright said Mr Simonaitis’ experience in market insight, innovation and education aligned with the core functions of Grains Australia.

“Grains Australia’s vision is to be the leader in delivering industry good services that add value to the Australian grains industry, and we are confident Richard will make significant progress in helping achieve this goal,” he said.

“The board looks forward to working closely with Richard to ensure Grains Australia’s strategic plan is implemented effectively, while ensuring the best outcomes for the industry.”

Mr Simonaitis said he was looking forward to taking a collaborative approach to the national grains industry.

Grains Australia was set up in July 2020 to amalgamate parties responsible for trade reform, market access, variety classification and policy.

“I was attracted to this role because of the opportunity to take a collaborative approach to working closely with organisations across the Australian grains industry, in order to deliver services that benefit the whole of the industry,” he said.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with the Grains Australia team and board to build on its achievements to date and improve connectivity across the value chain and industry influence amongst key domestic and global stakeholders.”

Grains Australia is powering on with plans to consolidate industry good functions within the nation’s $13 billion grains industry, with three national bodies now amalgamated with it.

Its creation two years ago was heralded as the biggest shake-up to the industry landscape since the deregulation of Australia’s wheat market and the introduction of the Wheat Marketing Act in 2008, when a range of functions were handed to groups.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing after the organisation was left without a chief executive in January when inaugural CEO Jonathan Wilson resigned after a year.

WA-based non-executive director Andrew Young — who is also the chair of Westpork — was appointed interim chief executive in an executive director capacity.

Grains Industry Market Access Forum — which dealt with trade and market access — was the first to be amalgamated in October, followed by the functions of Wheat Quality Australia in April and the merger of Barley Australia in May.

Grains Australia has also taken on daily administration of the National Working Party on Grain Protection, the group responsible for leadership in post-harvest grain storage and hygiene, chemical use, market requirements and chemical regulations.

Mr Enright thanked Mr Young, saying he had helped to build the executive team, secured long-term funding, managed the integration of Wheat Quality Australia and the merger of Barley Australia, established the wheat council and developed the organisation’s Strategic Plan.