Australia’s biggest grains research corporation has put a potential $600,000 on the table to help determine the direction of its future soils and fertiliser investment. Two tenders quietly released on the Grains Research Development Corporation’s website in recent months — both closing on July 1 — put the call out for external companies to apply to conduct the reviews over a period of nine months. According to the website, both the GRDC Soils Strategic Review and the GRDC Nitrogen Strategic Review were launched to “identify gaps and opportunities for investment in future research, development and extension” funded by the organisation. Both reviews were initiated to identify and analyse relevant information, trends, and opportunities from research, technology development, product innovations, on-farm practices and adoption, as well as the regulatory landscape. The insights would be coupled with stakeholder consultations to develop robust evidence-based recommendations for GRDC to guide future nitrogen and soils-related research, development and extension investment. Tenders were open from May 29 to July 1, with respondents required to create a strategic review of nitrogen or soils related RD&E investment and compile it in a “comprehensive final report”, including evidence-based recommendations. GRDC put forward a proposed budget of between $200,000 and $300,000 for each review. The tenders were released prior to national farm lobby group Grain Producers Australia coming out swinging at GRDC’s “xxx” reserves balance in June, with GPA chief executive Colin Bettles calling for about $7m of its balance to be redirected to biosecurity. Media reports had claimed GRDC had about $1 billion in its reserves, but GRDC issued a statement to say was “incorrect”. In response to the claims, GRDC revealed the total was “just under $680m in reserves”, attributing the bounty to “grower-led productivity, innovation and resilience”. The statement also said GRDC had more than $500m committed as part of its research, development and extension plan for 2023-28, which had been “shaped by grower priorities and focused on delivering practical, on-farm impact”. “GRDC must take a long-term view to ensure research continues to deliver value through all seasons and conditions,” the statement said. “Like growers, GRDC’s income varies from year to year depending on seasonal production and grain prices. “Reserves are maintained to ensure continuity and to protect RD&E delivery from seasonal volatility.” GRDC was contacted for comment.