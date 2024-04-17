Ongoing concerns over the diminishing performance record of Australia’s agricultural and veterinary chemicals regulator should be sounding alarm bells in WA’s cropping sector, industry leaders have warned. It follows revelations in Senate Estimates that just 78.3 per cent of Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority major application assessments were completed on time for the quarter ending December 2023. “This is the equivalent of the live sheep trade for the grains industry,” WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler told Countryman. “The Government is consistently meddling with the APVMA.” Mr Fowler raised concerns over the APVMA’s independence with regards to making chemical blanket bans such as what is currently underway with the chemical chlorpyrifos in Australia. He said maintaining an independent review system for agvet chemicals in Australia was imperative, especially given the risk of products such as paraquat coming under public scrutiny and being essential to the livelihoods of so many producers. “We need the APVMA to be clearly independent and science-based,” Mr Fowler said. He said the APVMA final strategic review report was still being “held in privilege” with Ken Mathews who was appointed to undertake a rapid evaluation of the report in July last year. “We want to see this report and be assured there are no plans to erode the independence of the APVMA,” Mr Fowler said. Mr Mathews has been tasked to provide advice on a range of issues found in the report including an assessment on the legal structure of the APVMA. Grain Producers Australia southern director Andrew Weidemann said product registration delays raised serious questions about the impact on farm productivity and competitiveness. He called for “genuine and robust” reforms to be implemented urgently, saying growers needed an efficient, “independent, evidence-based and scientifically-focused regulator”. “It’s extremely disappointing to hear these delays in product and permit approvals are continuing to worsen, but farmers aren’t the only ones in the firing line of this drop in performance,” Mr Weidemann said. “These products not only ensure farmers can manage pests and diseases properly, and the different seasonal challenges we face to remain productive; they’re also essential to deliver environmental sustainability and income generation for the nation and rural communities.” Mr Weidemann said if delays in registering major products needed to manage crown rot were not resolved in time for this year’s growing season, it could potentially cost the Australian grain sector about $400 million in lost productivity. He said the products were also critical to manage animal pests including fall armyworm. “We need to ensure the balance is right and farmers are not being hindered by substandard performance, which denies access to the tools we need to protect our crops and the environment,” Mr Weidemann said. “We continue to anticipate this review report and the government’s response, to meet the challenge they’ve set themselves, and expectations raised, to deliver genuine, lasting reforms to the APVMA.” CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey said “sensationalised political distractions” and a “lack of high-end strategic management” over the past 18 months were at the foundation of the APVMA’s diminishing performance. “This is now the sixth successive quarter that the APVMA time-frame performance for major pesticide applications has languished below its own downgraded self-imposed targets,” Mr Cossey said. “Unfortunately, the APVMA’s failure to meet its statutory timeframe obligations is now having very real consequences for effective management of crippling pests and diseases.” Mr Cossey said the APVMA was sitting on cash reserves that were at an “all-time high” as a result of “higher than required levies and fees” paid by the plant science industry. “It is a false economy to assert that timely assessment of new crop protection products needs to be sacrificed in order for the APVMA to meet the full breadth of its regulatory obligations,” he said. A spokesperson for the APVMA said it continued to demonstrate excellent timeframe performance, with 94 per cent of applications completed within statutory timeframes between October and December 2023. “Our decisions are based on whether an application, including supporting documentation and information satisfies the statutory criteria in the legislation and legislative instruments which govern our regulatory activity,” they said. “These criteria include safety (including for human health, the environment, and crop or animal to be treated), efficacy, trade and label requirements. “Determining whether the criteria are satisfied can require an extensive assessment process, involving detailed evaluation of the data submitted as well as information available through sources such as published literature.” The spokesperson said the APVMA recognised timeframe performance and timely completion of agvet chemical assessment was important to the regulated industry and Australian agriculture. Prompt access to new, safe and effective agricultural and veterinary chemical products was a key element of the APVMA’s regulatory functions, they said. The APVMA intends to publish the Q2 FY2023–24 performance statistics this week.