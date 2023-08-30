Australia’s biggest rail operator Aurizon — which carts grain, coal and iron ore across WA — has no plans to upgrade lighting on its trains until a new industry code of practice is put in place. Countryman asked Aurizon whether it was considering bolstering lighting on its rolling stock after farmer-owned co-operative CBH Group committed to improve its train lighting by early 2025. Aurizon and CBH have a close relationship, with Aurizon taking on CBH’s lucrative grain-on-rail contract in late 2021. This means Aurizon and its drivers operate all of CBH’s 28 locomotives and 574 wagons, and Aurizon also supplies three fleets of its own to cart grain across WA’s 2000km-plus grain-on-rail network. Aurizon and Pacific National agreed last year to trial lighting on their trains in response to a national campaign, spearheaded by four families from WA, aimed at reducing the number of people killed at level crossings. The study found that lighting makes trains easier to see and recommended national lighting requirements for trains be overhauled. An Aurizon spokeswoman said level crossing safety was among the rail freight industry’s highest priorities and the results of last year’s trials would help the Office of the Rail Safety Regulator develop a new Code of Practice on Train Illumination. “Aurizon will contribute to the development of the Code of Practice and implementation of new lighting will be aligned to the development of the Code,” she said. “Working with industry, government agencies and road users we look to address safety through appropriate warning systems and signage, infrastructure planning and improvements, vegetation management and train visibility. “Another vital aspect of safety is education and awareness for vehicle drivers and the wider community.” The company did not respond to questions about how many locomotives and wagons it operates for CBH, or whether CBH had taken on any additional rail fleets from Aurizon since it originally put forward three fleets in 2021. CBH rattled the cage of other rail operators earlier this month by announcing it would bolster lighting on its existing and future rail fleets, with plans to carry out upgrades by mid-2025. It plans to install LED beacon lights on the front of its locomotives from October 1 this year, with the rollout to take between 12 and 18 months. The upgrades include 12 new lights — four on each side, two on the front and two at the rear of the “eyebrows” of the locomotive. The front and rear lights will flash when the horn is operated, in-sync with the existing bottom ditch light, in the direction of travel. The remaining eight side lights will also illuminate when the horn is sounded but will remain extinguished all other times. CBH is two years into a six-year agreement with Aurizon, after cancelling its 10-year contract with Watco six months early in August 2021 and entering a deal rumoured to be worth $30 million. Under the deal — until 2027 — Aurizon operates CBH Group’s rolling stock (its trains and wagons) and has also leased three rail fleets to CBH to boost efforts to get grain to port. While CBH is able to boost lighting on its own 22 locomotives, it has no authority over what lighting Aurizon chooses to install. There are more than 23,000 level crossings in Australia, including 509 passive level crossings in WA. Of these, 417 are controlled by stop signs while the remaining 92 — many in the Wheatbelt — are fitted only with give-way signs.