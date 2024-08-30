Cereal breeding juggernaut InterGrain has announced the launch of four new wheat, barley and oat varieties for Australian growers. The lineup includes two wheat varieties — Mammoth and Splendid — set for release this year. Splendid is marketed as a high yielding, quick-to-mid maturing noodle wheat set to replace Ninja across WA. “Splendid provides a significant yield jump of 5 per cent over Ninja, a solid disease package and similar physical grain characteristics,” an InterGrain spokesperson said. “Mammoth is a unique, very slow maturing spring APW (Australian Premium White) wheat with excellent yield potential across all environments when sown in its ideal sowing window.” Mammoth was bred to be well-suited to high and low rainfall regions in WA, SA and parts of Victoria, and a good option for an early break scenario. InterGrain is also launching Granite CL, a herbicide tolerant Clearfield feed barley bred for low-to-medium rainfall areas and boasting “excellent” yield potential. It has good resistance levels to spot form net blotch and net form net blotch. Minnie, InterGrain’s new oat variety, was bred to thrive in medium-to-high rainfall regions. “Its short-medium plant height allows improved lodging and harvestability in higher yielding situations,” Intergrain said. “Minnie has a mid-slow maturity, similar to Bannister, and a disease package which offers excellent resistance to CCN (cereal cyst nematode) and leaf rust.” Earlier this year, InterGrain launched its first milling oat variety, Goldie, which is being assessed for potential grain/hay dual purpose.