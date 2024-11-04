Australian Crop Breeders has appointed agribusiness scientist Narelle Moore as its inaugural CEO. The ACB is the peak body for Australian field crop breeders and represents both public and private organisations that generate new crop varieties. Dr Moore has more than 20 years’ experience in the grains industry. She holds a PhD in plant breeding, and has held previous roles at the CBH Group, the Grains Research and Development Corporation, and the NSW Department of Primary Industries. Dr Moore said she was looking forward to taking up the position and working to maximise the benefits of crop breeding. “This is a great opportunity to work in partnership with industry to ensure that crop breeding in Australia operates within a supportive environment and continues to deliver genetic improvement to Australia’s farmers for many years to come,” she said. ACB Chairman Professor Haydn Kuchel said he was excited by the appointment which would allow the body to take the next step in providing the industry with clear and effective input. “Narelle is an accomplished R&D leader and businesswoman with over 20 years’ experience in the grains industry both nationally and internationally,” he said. “Her unique mix of skills and experience managing large research programs, including plant breeding, grain marketing, grain quality, industry representation and scientific training, provide Narelle with the ideal platform from which to lead ACB forward. “We look forward to Narelle leading ACB, helping us to advocate for a strong and resilient crop breeding community that helps Australian farmers thrive.” Dr Moore also said the ACB recognised the importance of growing to represent more of the industry and creating a strong unified voice. Compliance with End Point Royalties, which are paid by farmers based on the production of relevant varieties to plant breeding companies, will continue to be a key focus for the ACB. “EPR is one of ACB’s important education pieces for both growers and the wider industry to come together to understand,” Dr Moore said. “A lot of work is being done and that will continue. It’s vital not only for growers but for trade and domestic markets to understand how EPRs work and why they are essential to the success of a breeding program.” Dr Moore will begin her role in November and will help shape the ACB’s Breeders Week, which will take place early next year in Melbourne.