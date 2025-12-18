More than a decade before even the lightbulb was invented, the Countryman, then known as The Western Mail, came to life at the West Australian Chambers on St Georges Terrace, right next to the Palace Hotel, in December 1885. Until the late 1800s, newspapers were set entirely by hand and printed on Eagle hand presses, with every page painstakingly arranged letter by letter by typesetters before being inked and pressed on to paper. By 1901, The Western Mail was being printed on a steam-powered Foster three-roll press, practically three machines in one, capable of inking, pressing, assembling the pages, and even folding them for easy distribution. In 1911, a six-roll Foster press was installed at the offices of The West Australian and The Western Mail, doubling production. In 1922, a Goss press, manufactured by the Goss Printing Press Company based in Chicago, was installed, followed by a second in 1925, bringing the latest printing technology to Perth. Printing entered an exciting new chapter when operations moved down the road to Newspaper House on St Georges Terrace, where the press would churn out the stories of rural WA for more than 50 years. A giant six‑unit Crabtree press was installed before the move, taking almost three months to assemble, with the two Goss presses erected alongside it. In 1947, a newsprint crisis forced The West Australian and The Western Mail to switch from broadsheet to a new tabloid size for the first time. This change was retained, and by 1949 the papers had begun printing news on the front page rather than advertisements. As the world rapidly changed through the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, the city press kept WA newspapers rolling, including the Countryman, which adopted its new name in 1955, never missing a beat. In 1988, printing was moved to a new, larger, modern facility in Osborne Park, primarily to make way for the Westralia Square redevelopment, which later became Brookfield Place. The move to the new facility paved the way for colour printing, with full-colour pages appearing in the mid-1990s and most papers going full-colour by the late 90s. Today, the Countryman continues to be printed at the Osborne Park facility next to Herdsman Lake, alongside 18 other regional newspapers, 11 local Perth mastheads, The West Australian and The Sunday Times. Gone are the days of hand-set type and steam-powered presses. Today, automated systems, including robots lifting massive rolls of paper, and conveyor belts moving sheets into place, keep the presses running as they bring the stories of country WA to life.