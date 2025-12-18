For back-breaking work stacking bags of wheat by hand, using horse-drawn ploughs and rudimentary machinery, to the large-scale nearly autonomous headers we see on farms today — agriculture in WA has changed dramatically since the 1800s. Early farmers faced harsh conditions, limited technology and relied heavily on manual labor to grow grain crops and to raise livestock including sheep and cattle. It was in 1885 the first Countryman, then called The Western Mail, was published, offering news for rural communities. In 1955, the newspaper was rebranded as Countryman to better reflect its focus on agriculture. To celebrate Countryman’s 140th birthday, we explore some of the most fascinating and historic images from our archives — showcasing how WA farming has evolved from humble beginnings to today’s technologically advanced industry.