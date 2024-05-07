India has suspended a crippling 66 per cent tariff on imported desi chickpeas in a move grains industry leaders say will give Australian growers valuable opportunities and more certainty in planting. The Indian Government made the announcement at the weekend, with the decision effective until March 31 next year. The world’s biggest consumer of chickpeas, India imposed the tariff in 2017 at an initial rate of 33 per cent, effectively eliminating Australian chickpea exports into the South Asian country. Grains Australia welcomed the suspension, calling it “a great outcome for Australia and the Indian pulse market”. Grains Australia Pulse Council chair Peter Wilson said it would likely lead to more reliable pricing for Australian chickpeas and add depth to already solid markets. “It will increase competition for Australian chickpeas which are already exported into other important markets including Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan,” he said. “This welcome decision by the Indian Government shows the value of continued, respectful government and industry engagement with a highly valued trading partner.” Grains Australia trade and market access general manager John Ackerman it was an “important development” and a “wonderful opportunity” to supply India with an affordable, high quality product. Grain Producers Australia southern director Mark Schilling said it would give growers the confidence to plant chickpea crops “with little fear of market access issues”. He said the timing was useful to growers already starting seeding, allowing them the choice to expand or adjust their programs and take advantage of the agronomic benefits of chickpeas in their rotation. “Growers can concentrate on what they do best and continue producing sustainable food for export to important markets, where consumers can also benefit from these high-quality grains,” Mr Schilling said. “Chickpeas, as a legume and protein supplier, have benefits to growers’ bottom line, as the plant can produce natural nitrogen in the soil to support subsequent seasons and reduce reliance on fertiliser inputs.” Chickpeas are an important commercial crop in NSW and Queensland and becoming more widely grown in southern Victoria, South Australia and WA.