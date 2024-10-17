Australian pulse production has been tipped to soar this season on the back of strong demand from India for chickpeas and lentils. Rabobank predicts the national pulse harvest — which also includes faba and mung beans, lupins and field peas — will surpass last year’s volumes to hit “historically high levels”. Growers have reported a higher area planted despite dry seasonal conditions in some areas, according to RaboResearch general manager Australia and New Zealand, Stefan Vogel. “Until the September frost events in southern growing areas, Australia was poised to deliver the second-highest pulse harvest on record at just under 4.5 million tonnes,” Mr Vogel said. “Harvest yields will be down as a result of the frosts, but there is hopefully still time for post-frost regrowth and recovery in production.” Chickpeas were the key driver, with a notable lift in acreage planted. Australia is the world’s second-biggest producer of chickpeas behind India, which traditionally grows about 70 per cent of the global crop. India usually accounts for 11-12 million tonnes of the 16Mt of chickpeas grown globally each year, but the country’s crop is forecast to be about 1Mt smaller this year. “Indian farmers are faced with delivering one of the lowest crops grown in the last five years . . . and Canada, traditionally the third-largest producer of chickpeas, is recovering from back-to-back dry years,” Mr Vogel said. “But a rather aggressive newcomer, Russia, re-entered the chickpea market over the last four years, quadrupling its production during that time to levels not far off from Australia’s almost record high crop in 2024-25.” India suspended a crippling 66 per cent tariff on imported desi chickpeas in May, effective until March 31 next year. Mr Vogel said chickpea prices were at record levels in India, with forecasts the country would continue importing “sizeable volumes” for the next 12 months. Meanwhile, Australian farmers are expected to post a “small” increase in lentil production this season — though this will depend on successful post-frost regrowth in southern regions. Canada, another major lentil producer, is also tipped to increase production after recent dry years that reduced harvests. “Australian farmers and exporters can expect to face more competition from Canada in international lentil markets,” Mr Vogel said. About half of Australia’s 2023-24 lentil crop was shipped to China, and nearly a quarter to Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Egypt and India were also important markets. “We will see consumers become more flexible and switch somewhat between chickpeas, lentils and other pulses in an attempt to limit the impact of those high chickpea prices on household budgets,” Mr Vogel said. “We need that extra Indian demand to support Australian prices going into harvest, as both Australia and Canada are forecast to deliver bigger crops this season.” While Australian pulses were traditionally exported in containers, he said high freight rates because of supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a pivot to bulk shipping. “While container rates had eased from those historic highs, the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea put pressure on the global shipping sector in 2024, and container freight rates have risen to very high levels again,” Mr Vogel said. With exporters also grappling with a container shortage and time delays, he said Australian pulses would continue to be bulk-shipped for at least 12 months.