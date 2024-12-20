Grain growers could soon have access to better performing, more robust barley varieties thanks to groundbreaking genetic research by a team including scientists from WA. The research by the International Barley Pan Genome Consortium is set to improve selection and the rate of genetic gain in barley to deliver better varieties more efficiently. The Western Crop Genetics Alliance — a partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Murdoch University — was a key contributor to the consortium. DPIRD grains director Darshan Sharma said the scientific advancement would generate flow-on benefits throughout Australia’s grains supply chain. “This research will help growers produce more, better quality barley varieties in variable seasonal conditions that perform to maltsters’ and brewers’ specific requirements — boosting industry productivity and profitability,” Dr Sharma said. The research — which also included input from the University of Adelaide and Agriculture Victoria, with co-investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation — led to the development of an updated barley pan genome. The updated pan genome — a collection of all possible DNA sequences in a species — is more detailed and much bigger than the initial proof of concept map developed in 2020. International commercial varieties were included in the research, as well as landraces and wild relatives, which are important gene pools to draw from for genetic improvements. Australia contributed two popular barley varieties — Maximus and RGT Planet — and two other genomes to the global collection of germplasm to help determine genes linked to certain traits. These genes are used in combination to develop new barley varieties with improved yield, quality, disease resistance, environmental stress and climate resilience traits. Alliance director Chengdao Li said the research would help bridge the “genetic diversity gap” between Australian varieties and worldwide lines to help plant breeders improve crop performance. “This research filled in the barley gene sequence gaps, providing a better understanding of gene variation and how it links to different performance traits,” Professor Li said. “As a result, we now have more detailed information about where to locate genes related to various traits, such as disease resistance, malting quality and plant architecture, which influence frost and heat tolerance.” Professor Li said the research also highlighted the genetic differences between the Australian and international barley varieties. “This knowledge will help us understand what other genetic resources are available but have not yet been used by barley breeders worldwide — opening the door to plant material from throughout the world from which to breed improved barley lines,” he said. GRDC barley and coarse grains manager Michael Groszmann said the consortium would provide breeders with cutting-edge genomic tools to enhance barley breeding efficiency and crop resilience. “By developing a comprehensive barley pan genome, we can improve selection and the rate of genetic gain in barley to ultimately deliver improved varieties to Australian grain growers more efficiently,” Dr Groszmann said.