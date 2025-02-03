Bigger grain trains will be able to be loaded more quickly at CBH Group’s Broomehill receival site after multi-million-dollar “game changing” upgrades were finished after nearly two years of work. CBH figureheads joined WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis to unveil what has been nicknamed the Broomehill rapid rail outloading and siding project last week. The upgrades have slashed the time it takes to load a train with grain at that bin from 11 hours, meaning the process will no longer disrupt the main line transporting grain to Kwinana Grain Terminal or the Port of Albany, boosting efficiency. CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara labelled the project a “game changer” for farmers within the Albany Port Zone. “The Broomehill rapid rail outloading and siding project will provide greater flexibility within our supply chain, delivering more tonnes to port via rail and reducing trucks on roads,” he said. “The efficiencies we will gain are significant: bigger trains will be able to be loaded in less than half the time, and with a rail passing loop being built, we have the option to run additional train sets in the Albany Port Zone. “Transporting more grain on rail will not only increase the international competitiveness of WA grain growers, but also improve safety outcomes for Western Australian regional communities.” The project, announced in 2023, includes 2.1km of new rail siding adjacent to the main rail line to enable rapid loading of longer trains and provide a passing loop, allowing for a third train to operate. Grain trains will be loaded via a 4400-tonne equivalent fixed rail loading facility, which can can load a 60-wagon train — with a capacity of about 3600 tonnes — without disrupting the mainline, within four hours. Previously, only 30 wagons could be loaded at Broomehill, which would take 11 hours. This required multiple shunts — or the sorting of rolling stock — that would disrupt the main line. The project was co-funded by the State and Federal Governments through the Agricultural Supply Chain Improvements Program. The Broomehill works form part of a $400 million upgrade to WA’s grain on rail network announced in May 2023, with the cash boost funded by $160m from the Federal Government, $40m from the State, and $200m from CBH Group. Broomehill is the third rail siding built at CBH sites to be upgraded through ASCI, with rail sidings completed at Brookton in August 2023, and Konnongorring last November. However, it is the first to have a state-of-the-art fixed loading facility constructed to complement the rail siding. Similar work is being carried out at Cranbrook, with that project set to be finished in the second half of the year. Mr Macnamara said rapid rail outloading and siding projects were an “essential part of CBH’s network investment”. CBH Group’s Path To 2033 strategy includes a goal to reach a monthly export capacity of 3 million tonnes by 2033 or sooner by expanding and improving receival, storage and outloading infrastructure. It achieved its initial goal of exporting 2Mt of grain per month, when needed, last year. “The outcomes provided by rapid rail outloading and siding projects like Broomehill are critical to achieve this,” Mr Macnamara said.