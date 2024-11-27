The CBH Group has awarded the construction contract for the Moora rapid rail outloading and siding project to Perth company Laing O’Rourke. The Moora site is one of CBH’s 11 rail siding upgrade projects funded in partnership with the State and Federal governments as part of the Agriculture Supply Chain Improvements Program. The rail siding project at Broomehill is complete, and the Cranbrook rapid rail outloading and siding project is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2025. Rail siding upgrades have recently been completed at Konnongorring in November, and Brookton in 2023. The Broomehill rail siding project is complete, with the loading facility scheduled for operational handover in the second quarter of next year. CBH chief project delivery officer Sam Gliddon said the co-operative was pleased to have Laing O’Rourke spearheading not only the Moora project, but construction for the Cranbrook project. “The Moora rapid rail outloading and siding project consists of a new 1440m rail siding which will run alongside a new, six-silo, 6600-tonne fixed-rail loading facility,” Mr Gliddon said. “Improving the outloading capabilities of WA’s grain supply chain is a major focus for CBH, and we are proud to invest in fixed rail loading infrastructure alongside the Western Australian and Federal governments’ investment in rail siding upgrades. “These projects will enable CBH to reduce train loading times and get grain to port more efficiently, maximising the value to WA growers today, and future generations.” Construction is scheduled to start in December, with both the rail siding and fixed-rail loading facility expected to be finished by mid-2026.