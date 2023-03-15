The CBH Group has achieved its best shipping performance for the month of February, with new State-wide records set for shipping and road performance.

CBH shipped 1.85 million tonnes in February 2023 and set a new record for the month, surpassing the previous best of 1.7 million tonnes in February 2019.

The Albany, Esperance and Kwinana Grain Terminals all set new records for February:

· Albany shipped 416,000 tonnes (previous best of 394,000 tonnes in 2022)

· Esperance shipped 389,000 tonnes (previous best of 378,000 tonnes in 2017)

· Kwinana shipped 771,000 tonnes (previous best of 712,000 tonnes in 2014)

From a road movement perspective, 965,000 tonnes were moved in the network (inclusive of depot moves), surpassing the previous record of 953,000 tonnes set in February 2017.

Rail outloading also continues to perform strongly and is still well above the previous five-year February average.

CBH Chief Operations Officer Mick Daw commended CBH employees, contractors, and transporters for the strong performance of the CBH supply chain.

“I want to thank everyone involved for playing their part in the continued strong shipping, road and rail performance, as we continue to move two back-to-back record harvests through our supply chain,” Mr Daw said.

“Most importantly, we are doing it safely, which is at the forefront of everything we do. In challenging environments this is critical, and I thank everyone involved in the supply chain for doing their part to put safety first.

“With a new record of 22.7 million tonnes delivered to the CBH network this harvest, we are starting an extensive outloading program, and want to maintain this performance as we move closer to sustainably hitting our first horizon target of 2 million tonnes per month by 2024.”