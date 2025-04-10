CBH Group’s first wagons of $400m rail spend hit the tracks

Regional drivers may have noticed some unusually shiny, clean grain wagons rolling through the countryside in recent weeks. More than 100 of CBH Group’s new custom-built grain hopper wagons are now in use, marking the first rollout of a $400 million investment in rolling stock — 24 locomotives and 650 wagons — announced two years ago. The mega outlay, which is CBH’s biggest above-rail investment since 2011, was revealed in mid-2023 with CBH Group hopeful all of the new rolling stock will be on WA tracks by mid 2026. CBH plans to buy 200 standard gauge and 450 narrow gauge wagons from Chinese manufacturer CRRC Meishan, which is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of wagons with customers including Rio Tinto and BHP. It also plans to buy 17 narrow gauge locomotives from US-based freight company Wabtec Corporation, and seven new standard gauge locomotives from global train-building company Progress Rail. The first 50 of the standard gauge wagons departed the Kwinana Grain Terminal in early March, travelling to the Wheatbelt to CBH Group’s Kellerberrin receival site, picking up their first load before returning to port. Nearly 100 of the new standard gauge wagons are now in action across WA’s grain on rail network. At the time, CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara announced the investment as one of the “most significant things the co-operative has done” in its 90-year history and said it formed part of its Path to 2033 strategy. The strategy is focused on increasing CBH’s monthly export capacity to reach a peak of 3 million tonnes by 2033, or sooner, with the hope of bolstering exports during the first half of the shipping year when prices are higher. The move will more than double the amount of rolling stock and nearly double its diesel-electric locomotive fleet as it eyes being able to receive crops of up to 30Mt — well above the current 21.7Mt record — by 2030. CBH expects average crops to be about 22Mt by 2033, with peaks of up to 30Mt.