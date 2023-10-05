Growers were left awestruck after a visit to the biggest noodle factory in South East Asia, with the sheer scale of production leaving many a jaw on the floor. Located at South Bekasi, east of Jakarta, Indofood’s Indomie noodle factory pumps out millions of packets a day of the company’s world-famous Mi Goreng. A favourite among university students and the one item that perhaps best represents WA’s trading relationship with Indonesia, instant noodles are consumed in mind-boggling quantities in the archipelago nation. Indofood produces 16 billion packets a year, 15 billion of which are consumed domestically and the remainder exported worldwide. The company also owns Bogasari, which operates the world’s biggest flour mill at Jakarta and supplies the thousands of tonnes of wheat flour Indofood churns through at its 17 Indonesian noodle factories. The South Bekasi factory is the biggest of these, producing 10 million packets of noodles a day under various brand names. About 40 WA growers visited the facility on the seventh day of this year’s CBH Grower Study Tour, and although the media was invited, photos of the production floor were strictly prohibited. Indofood noodle quality assurance division head Naiktua Sinabutar said the highly automated factory had operated since 1992, with Indofood supporting about 2600 employees in total. “We export to more than 100 countries, including Australia,” he said. “Indomie is one of the three most chosen food brands in the world.” The key ingredient in Indomie noodles is wheat, a large proportion of which is imported from WA. This year more than 2.3 million tonnes of WA wheat has already been shipped to Indonesia, which consumes around a quarter of the State’s total export output annually. Mr Sinabutar said WA wheat was preferred over lower-cost options from Russia and Ukraine because of its mid-range protein content. CBH head of accumulations Trevor Lucas said Indofood was a vital customer for the co-operative and described the South Bekasi factory as “incredible”. “It’s mind-blowing when you think about the scale of what they’re doing on a daily basis, and that they’re using that scale to their advantage as well,” he said. “They’ve got to turn things over really quick. They’ve got more than 275 million mouths to feed in Indonesia, and they’re not only feeding them, they’re exporting all over the planet and setting up supply chains around the planet as well. “That just goes to the efficiencies that they’ve built over the last 20 years … and it’s good to know that we play a fairly major role in that.” Aldersyde grower Suzanne Turner said the visit was one of the highlights of the trip. “The sheer size ... and the whole process really blew my mind,” she said. “The fact they’re producing something like 42,000 packets of noodles an hour — that’s mind-blowing.”