In a sweltering factory behind a humble shopfront on one of Jakarta’s busiest roads, Dyan’s Bakery owner Ovie Sulastri relies on West Australian wheat flour to keep her family business ticking along. Ms Sulastri’s 15 workers each put in six nine-hour shifts a week, baking up to 3000 sweet treats a day that are delivered direct to shops and markets across Jakarta. Making everything from banana bread and coconut cake to more exotic offerings, the team goes through about 150kg of flour a day, all of which is sourced from major South East Asian flour miller Interflour. Interflour in turn relies on Australia’s biggest grain handler CBH Group to source much of the wheat it processes. About 40 WA farmers got to see both ends of the production cycle during this year’s CBH Grower Study Tour, with many describing the contrast between the two operations as a major eye-opener. Kellerberrin grower Ryan Forsyth said he was surprised to see “both seemed to be doing pretty well”. “It just shows that a family-run business still can survive, and the bakery was doing just that,” he said. “It was just providing cheap, fresh, substance food straight to the wet markets and the corner stores.” For Nukarni grower Kate Caugney, the “simplicity” of Dyan’s Bakery was a reminder that WA grain was still being used to produce food “in a really organic manner”. “As much as I loved seeing Indofood and Heineken, at the end of the day, that awesome automation of everything just bangs out stuff,” she said. “Whereas seeing people with their hands in the product and turning it into food, there and then, was amazing for me.” While some visitors struggled with the furnace-like conditions in the factory, where there is no air-conditioning, the workers never missed a step. “I admired their ability to work in those conditions,” Ms Caugney said. Ms Sulastri, whose parents established Dyan’s Bakery in 1993, oversees a seven-day-a-week production cycle. “There are no holidays, but our staff get one day off (a week),” she said. “The Interflour stuff is good for us, and our products are sold all over Jakarta.” CBH head of accumulations Trevor Lucas said the visit to Dyan’s Bakery brought home the “complexity of the market” in Indonesia and South-East Asia. “Indofood, Bogasari and Interflour have to cater for such diverse customer sets compared to Australia and other First World countries where everything’s basically industrial,” he said. “So that was the surprise to me, just how much the traditional bakery and or noodle factory is still embedded into the market. “Us having to cater for that is unique compared to selling grain into First World countries.”