CBH has reported that in the past seven days until November 25 a total of 1,702,900 tonnes of grain were received, bringing the season total to 8,912,600 tonnes. Record receivals on November 18 with 620,000 tonnes received across the network saw individual site records broken at eight CBH receival points including Gairdner, Nyabing, Mt Madden, Perenjori, Merredin, York, Wickepin and Corrigin. Chief Operations Officer Mick Daw said the entire WA grains industry should be proud of this success. “This is a shared success and one which we can all be proud of as a collective WA grain industry,” Mr Daw said. “From the farming operations that have grown the crop, the growers and contractors harvesting and safely delivering it, and the CBH frontline employees who are efficiently receiving and storing it in the network.” To visualise the amount of grain this represents, this would fill the equivalent of 320 Olympic sized swimming pools or stored as one CBH open bulkhead this would be 4.5km long. “If you were to line enough trucks up end to end to hold this amount of grain, you would need 12,400 50-tonne trucks and it would stretch for 450km – the distance from Perth to Albany,” Mr Daw said. Forecast rain which swept across all zones from last Tuesday brought harvest to a halt for nearly all growers with CBH closing sites and services across the network. Albany zone has seen barley and canola being the main commodities received, with some wheat received across all areas of the zone. In the Esperance zone all commodities are being received, with growers nearing the completion of their canola programs; however, substantial hectares of barley and wheat still remain to be harvested. In the Geraldton zone heavy rainfall hit on Tuesday November 19 continuing into Wednesday, with some areas getting over 50mm of rain. The wet weather will likely delay most growers in the zone and CBH doesn’t expect to start seeing decent tonnages coming in until early this week. All commodities in the Geraldton zone are still open for receivals; however, barley and canola have dropped off with wheat making up most of the tonnes delivered in the last seven days. CBH have advised growers in the zone that all services are available but not at every site so to please remember to check the CDF app before heading to site. Weather has all but stopped harvest across the Kwinana North zone since Tuesday November 19. Canola receivals have slowed and passed CBH estimates for the zone with wheat now the major commodity being delivered. In the Kwinana South zone most growers switched to wheat prior to last week’s rain event, however CBH have only received half of their canola and barley harvest estimates, indicating growers have more to progress with these programs. All major sites and service in the zone are now open and receiving all commodities.