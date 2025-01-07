CBH Group receivals have officially cracked 20 million tonnes as deliveries continue to roll in from across WA for the State’s third biggest harvest on record. WA growers had delivered more than 20.14Mt of grain to the co-operative’s receival sites as of Monday, January 6, CBH confirmed. The co-operative took to social media to celebrate the 20Mt milestone and to thank growers and contractors for helping reach the “remarkable achievement” amid this season’s challenging conditions. As of Monday, growers in the Kwinana North zone had delivered 4,711,000t, followed by Albany (4,580,000t), Kwinana South (4,282,000t), Geraldton (3,443,000t), and Esperance (3,125,000t) to the CBH network since harvest started in October 2024. The news comes after CBH — which had predicted the harvest would be largely finished by Christmas — issued its last harvest report for the season on December 23. During the time of the report, rain had slowed down receivals for some parts of the Albany zone, where wheat and barley remained the main commodities being received. Rainfall had also slowed down receivals in the Esperance zone, where receivals had begun to taper off with about 25,000t being delivered per day. Geraldton zone receivals had also begun to see a decline, with hot and dry conditions leading to some harvest bans. Both the Kwinana North and South zones also faced harvest bans across shires that slowed down some receival sites. At the time of the report’s release, CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said while most growers were expected to finish around Christmas, there was still a lot of grain coming into the system. “All five zones have now surpassed their harvest estimates for the 2024-25 season as the tonnes continue to flow in,” he said. “Many sites have broken their daily receivals records, or taken the most tonnes for the season, showcasing how much bigger this harvest was than expected — and how quickly it could be delivered when conditions were right.” CBH is expected to release its final harvest report later in January.