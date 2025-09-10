Industrial actions by CBH and union workers at the Kwinana Grain Terminal have been temporarily suspended following a recommendation from the Fair Work Commissioner. The temporary suspensions comes after the grain handler locked out all employees covered under the proposed Maritime Union Australia and Electrical Trade Union enterprise agreement at the terminal last week. CBH Group chief people officer Jacky Connolly said the decision to suspend industrial action followed a formal bargaining meeting late last week. “CBH on Friday met with representatives from the WA branches of the Maritime Union Australia and the Electrical Trades Union for a formal bargaining meeting,” she said. “In addition, all parties attended a conciliation conference in the Fair Work Commission that same afternoon. “All parties have agreed to the commissioner’s recommendation of a two-week cooling off period where all industrial action on both sides will be temporarily suspended.” The lockout in place from CBH was suspended from 7am on Saturday. Countryman understands union members resorted to the week-long strike after their pay was docked by 90 per cent following industrial action that began on August 24. Business impacts to CBH have so far been minimised, according to the grain handling giant, but industrial action prior to the temporary suspension has created an environment of uncertainty around operations at Kwinana and has negatively impacted the co-operative. Striking workers are seeking a wage increase to cover cost-of-living increases over the past three years, updated shift loading for night shifts and weekends, correct pay for public holiday work, access to training and qualifications and job grading. Rolling 24-hour strikes by union employees ran from September 1 to Saturday and coincided with a planned annual shutdown of the terminal for critical maintenance. CBH was notified of the rolling work stoppages on August 25. “All parties have agreed to regular bargaining meetings over the next two weeks,” Ms Connolly said. “We appreciate this has been a difficult time and we continue to work for a resolution with our plant operators and maintenance employees, and the unions, for a fair and reasonable agreement to be in place as soon as possible.” The MUA has been contacted for comment.