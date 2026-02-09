CBH Group has called time on the biggest harvest in its 92-year history after receiving 24 million tonnes of WA farmers’ grain and smashing dozens of records. The record bumper crop surpassed the previous 2022-23 harvest record of 22.9mt by a massive 1.3 Mt — an increase of more than 6 per cent. The grain handler additionally stored a record-breaking 16.3mt of grain under tarp in open bulkheads this harvest season of the 24.1mt of grain received. The previous record of 14.9mt was set during the 2022-23 harvest. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said the innovation and productivity of the co-operative and its growers was demonstrated in the record-breaking crop, setting new benchmarks for speed and scale. “Growers have delivered a record crop, at a record pace,” he said. “Thank you to all growers, transporters, contractors and the entire CBH team for their efforts throughout the 2025-26 harvest. “Importantly, it was also one of our safest harvests on record, which is an outstanding achievement given the volumes we handled. “This is the fourth time in five years harvest deliveries have exceeded 20mt, showing how quickly the State’s production profile is evolving, driven by another year of exceptional grower performance.” A new seasonal record was also set by the Geraldton Grain Terminal, where 941,385t was received this harvest. “What used to take over a week, we are now receiving in a few days.” Albany, Esperance, Kwinana South, and Geraldton Port Zones all set new seasonal records with more than 45 sites across the grain receiving network broke daily records this harvest, achieving their biggest season yet. Overall, WA is predicted to deliver a 26.55mt crop this season, with some industry figures and growers speculating as much as 27mt could be recorded. If more than 26mt of grain is harvested this year, it will be WA’s largest crop in recorded history. In a normal year, about 1.5mt to 2mt is delivered outside the CBH system or retained on farms. More than 80 per cent of harvest — almost 20mt — was delivered to the grain handler within six weeks “With crops this size becoming more common, having a high-performing supply chain is essential,” Mr Daw said. “We’re committed to keeping pace — and staying ahead — so growers can continue to deliver harvests of this scale with confidence. “Congratulations to WA growers, contractors, CBH employees and the entire grain industry for this remarkable achievement.” Harvest kicked off this season with the Geraldton Port Zone leading the way in early November, and farmers in the Esperance Port Zone fired up their harvest operations soon afterwards. The Grain Industry Association of Western Australia’s final crop report outlining the State’s total grain harvest tonnage is expected to be released on February 13.