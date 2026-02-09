Findings are landing from CSBP’s completed fertiliser field trials program, delivering valuable insights for WA growers into fertiliser strategies, nutrient use efficiency, and profitability for WA growers, that will enable them to make evidence-based decisions. CSBP Fertilisers — an active player for more than 110 years in the WA fertiliser industry — undertook extensive trials across sites from Yuna in the north to Wellstead in the south, Burracoppin in the Eastern Wheatbelt and Beaumont, east of Esperance. Reinforcing the importance of product choice for early crop access to phosphorus in dry conditions were the results from the wheat trial in Burracoppin, that investigated responses to phosphorus rates and sources. Wheat responded strongly to phosphorus fertiliser, with yield gains of around 700 kg/ha. CSBP’s Agras — agricultural spraying drones — delivered higher yields and better returns than MAP at lower phosphorus rates, with returns up to $52/ha higher at five kg phosphorus/ha and $32/ha higher at 10 kg phosphorus/ha. Over in Pingelly, CSBP commenced a multi-year potassium trial to examine the most effective strategies and optimal potassium rates to maximise productivity on sandy soil across multiple crop rotations. At this trial, potassium applications significantly boosted canola yields, with increases ranging from 300-650 kg/ha. Banded or split applications outperformed top dressing alone, with returns increasing by $200-400/ha. Best results were achieved using a combination of CSBP’s MacroPro Extra at seeding and muriate of potash post-seeding. Historically, oats have been considered less nitrogen-demanding than wheat, but rising oat prices and improved varieties prompted a closer look at whether this holds true. With increasing interest in oats as a profitable crop in WA, CSBP’s Narrogin trial compared the nitrogen response of oats relative to wheat. At a high-yielding site, the Narrogin trial revealed both crops were highly responsive to nitrogen, achieving maximum yields of six t/ha. Wheat recorded a nitrogen response of 3.5 t/ha, while oats responded with 2.5 t/ha. The highest returns for wheat occurred at 150 kg nitrogen/ha - whereas oats peaked economically at 90 kg nitrogen/ha, despite yield maximising at 120 kg nitrogen/ha. Overall, oats demonstrated a lower nitrogen responsiveness compared to wheat, requiring less nitrogen per tonne of yield increase. CSBP’s Darkan trial highlighted the importance of phosphorus fertilisers on forest gravel soils, with Neo Barley yields lifting from 4.1t/ha to between 5.2–5.5t/ha at phosphorus rates above 16kg phosphorus/ha. While local growers are well aware of Prequirements and the challenges posed by its strong binding in these soils, high phosphorus rates at seeding can create logistical hurdles. To address this, CSBP has been investigating alternative placement and timing strategies for phosphorus application. This latest trial — the third in recent seasons — showed Super Phos applied shortly after seeding can help meet crop demand when paired with Agflow at seeding. The result contrasts with earlier findings, in which pre-seeding applications of Super Phos proved far less effective. These findings offer encouraging evidence for growers seeking to optimise productivity while managing fertiliser rates at seeding, with further research planned. CSBP fertilisers’ general manager Ryan Lamp said the latest trial results underscored the importance of CSBP’s Field Research Program in supporting WA growers with evidence-based decisions, and that he appreciated the collaboration of the farmers involved in the program. “The insights gathered across our extensive trial network enable our account managers and agronomists to provide recommendations that improve nutrient efficiency, enhance yields and strengthen farm profitability,” he said. “This is about helping growers make informed decisions that deliver long-term value to their cropping operations.“ It is hoped that CSBP’s discoveries will help develop sustainable nutrient management solutions to shape the future of agriculture.