Commodity Ag has opened its new grain export facility in Albany, marking a significant expansion for the company and reinforcing its commitment to growers in the region and beyond. The facility consists of off-site storage and screening, which enables grain quality to be checked before transport by road to a berth at the Albany port. A mobile loader is then used to directly load grain onto ships when the vessel is berthed. A spokesperson for Commodity Ag said the company has been seriously discussing the development of this facility for the past two years and there were similar arrangements in other parts of Australia. He said the storage, screening and loading facility would offer a service not supplied by CBH for products such as faba beans, lentils and chickpeas which would assist this growing market. With more than 21,300 arable hectares spread across 13 properties, Commodity Ag annually produces approximately 59,000 tonnes of premium wheat, barley, canola, oats, oaten hay, and lupins for both domestic consumption and international markets. Commodity Ag managing director Alan Richardson said as fifth generation farmers, their family farming business model remains their core value without compromising their professional approach to growth and productivity. He said the opening of the Albany grain loader signified a pivotal moment for the business, enabling the bulk export of 23,000 metric tonnes of Australian wheat bound for Indonesia. The inaugural shipment highlights Commodity Ag’s dynamic export capabilities and exemplifies its dedication to fostering a traceable and reliable supply chain. “We are excited about the opportunities our new grain loader brings to growers in WA,” Mr Richardson said. “This facility not only enhances our capacity to handle traditional crops like wheat, barley and canola but also supports the expansion of new and emerging crops such as faba beans, lentils, and chickpeas that desperately need a bulk export pathway to continue expanding in WA.”