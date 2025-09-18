Biological wool harvesting continues to be supported by industry as an alternative wool harvesting solution, with several studies in full swing and becoming increasingly viable. Biological defleecing is not a new concept, but earlier market options had some unwanted side effects and were quite labour intensive, limiting widespread adoption. Australian Wool Innovation prioritised biological wool harvesting in its Strategic Plan 2025-28, released on June 26, doubling down on research it commissioned in August, 2024 on the back of a worldwide call-out for proposals for the development of a variety of wool removal systems. AWI animal wellbeing and industry resilience program manager Caroline Diaz said the organisation recognised the urgent need for alternative wool harvesting solutions, driven by skill shortages and rising shearing costs. She said it was a practical, cost-effective alternative to traditional shearing and could be a game-changing technology for industry to improve animal welfare and efficiency, reduce labour and enable woolgrowers to keep up with industry needs. Of the four selected wool removal system proposals, only one remains viable: University of Adelaide’s project testing a range of biological weakening agents designed to create a weakened zone at the base of the wool fibre, allowing a device to separate the wool from the sheep’s body. The initial testing phase is expected to conclude by December, and the project will enter a multi-year drug discovery and refinement phase beginning in 2026. “This research has significant potential to improve operational efficiency, reduce dependence on labour, and enhance animal welfare,” Ms Diaz said. The research into prototypes for the removal of weakened wool by the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Wollongong were “strategically paused” until the UoA’s biological component was ready for wider implementation. The final project, Agricultural Technology Solutions research into a fully integrated biological wool harvesting system, was terminated as the precision farming technology specialists decided not to proceed. Ms Diaz said the research had been received positively by industry. “Through demonstration days and presentations, the technology was showcased as a practical alternative to traditional shearing, generating interest and optimism among growers,” she said. Alongside the research, AWI was also supporting initiatives to improve shearer retention rates and expand the pool of trained wool harvesting staff as part of a “multi-pronged” approach to wool harvesting innovation. “By positioning bioharvesting alongside other practical strategies, such as shearer training, AWI reinforced its long-term vision: to provide woolgrowers with more choices, flexibility and confidence in the future of wool harvesting,” she said. Research was also being done closer to home, at the University of Western Australia to be exact. Lefroy Research Fellow Kelsey Pool recently entered the trial phase of her project which aimed to investigate a method of targeted fleece removal. Ms Pool said the research focused on providing producers with a second option for crutching if shearers are not available. “Rather than reinventing the wheel for fleece harvest, our team decided to focus on animal husbandry and welfare practices using targeted fleece removal,” she said. “We wanted to develop something that was safe for the animal, easy for producer to use and commercially scalable.” Ms Pool said as the breach wool is usually of little commercial value, the wool falling off the sheep in the paddock is not an issue for many producers, particularly those operations without a pure wool focus. “It would never replace the role of shearers, but rather provide a contingency option to producers to safeguard animal health and welfare,” she said.