Geoff and Kerilee Fisher are among those feeling “blessed” this year after their farm scored a handful of what many have described as random and patchy rain events across the South West Land Division this year. The Corrigin farmers are on track for an average to above average harvest, but are crossing their fingers and toes there will be no frost in September — when icy conditions can wipe millions of dollars from the State’s harvest. The Fishers seeded half of the crops went in dry, and then the farmers waited until it rained to continue their crops “We had no summer rain and it didn’t rain at all in Corrigin until the end of March,” Mr Fisher said. “Corrigin has been very lucky this year… but it is all about the September frost.” After growing up in Merredin, Geoff and his father Lance bought their property in Corrigin in 2007. Mr Fisher said there would be mixed emotions among farmers and acknowledged some would be feeling “pretty disappointed”. His cropping program was fairly standard this year, minus the exclusion of lupins for the first time in recent years. “We took on some leased land this year, to take us to about 2800ha... we put in wheat, barley, hay, canola and pasture,” he said. While Corrigin is widely regarded to be in a sweet spot this year, the Fishers have also seen the impact of the year’s “strip” rainfall. There is a 60mm difference in the annual rainfall total between two of their blocks, despite being just 35km away. They plan to start cutting hay in coming weeks, depending on if the “weather is right”, and start early preparations for harvest.