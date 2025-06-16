Help is available for farmers in financial hardship, particularly for those experiencing torrential rain and flash flooding, or who are in regions that are very dry. From arid brown paddocks to struggles with stock, drought conditions are hitting farmers hard. You don’t need to be a mathematician to work out no rain plus no feed equals no money. It’s not just the recent weather events — there can be lots of reasons why farmers may experience financial pressures. The good news is there is support available, and Services Australia wants to help farmers work out where to begin. What is Farm Household Allowance and how much can I get? Services Australia has a payment called Farm Household Allowance for farming families who are doing it tough. Whether it’s because of challenging seasons, market pressures, illness, or other difficulties, FHA is designed to help farmers get back on track. If you’re eligible, you may receive: A payment between $715 and $1011 per fortnight, for up to four years in a 10-year period (the amount will depend on circumstances). A professional financial assessment of recent performance from a person you choose. An activity supplement of up to $10,000 to pay for professional advice, training, study, or mental health support to help improve your financial position. A farm household case officer to work with you to help you improve your financial circumstances. Farm household case officers + $10,000 supplement explainer When you start getting FHA, a dedicated farm household case officer will get in touch with you. They’ll guide and support you from the beginning, and will check in with you regularly while you continue to be on the payment. The officer will help you set up a financial improvement agreement — a plan to help you improve your financial position. It sets out the activities you must do while you get the allowance. One of the key supports available is the $10,000 activity supplement. This funding can be put towards a diverse range of activities such as business courses, regenerative agriculture training, drone and pilot’s licences, teaching credentials, diversifying, and establishing a farm stay business. The supplement allows you to think laterally about ways to improve your financial position in the short, medium, and long term. You’ll also need to give an update on your farm’s financial position each year you are getting the payment. This information helps your case officer understand any changes to the business and tailor ongoing guidance and support. Eligibility and how to apply Farmers often say: “Someone else needs it more than me.” But if you’re eligible, you can and should apply — support is there for a reason. There’s no shame in seeking support when times are tough — it’s a sign of strength. When farmers tighten their belts, the ripple effects are felt across local businesses, too. One phone call could help you understand your options. You can call the free farmer assistance hotline on 132 316, to chat with a specialist about your circumstances. They’ll explain everything you need to know about FHA, from eligibility through to how to make a claim. The Government also offers free and independent financial counselling for farmers and small related businesses through the Rural Financial Counselling Service. I would chat to these people first, as they can help you apply for other government support, in addition to FHA. Call their national hotline on 1300 771 741, and you’ll be connected with your nearest counsellor. For more information on the FHA and eligibility, visit servicesaustralia.gov.au. Hank Jongen is the general manager of Services Australia