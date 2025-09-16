Australia is vehemently defending its position as the biggest goat meat exporter in the world, with a record 81,611 head processed nationwide last week as demand from international customers surges. The nation’s farmers have tripled production during the last five years, with an increasing flock size, more processing capacity and increased global demand sending the value of Australia’s goat exports soaring to a record $354 million in 2024. The biggest customers this year have been the US, South Korea and China, which take a combined 90 per cent of all goat meat processed in Australia — which accounts for 55 per cent of global goat-meat exports by volume. However, it represents less than one per cent of global goat-meat production — with China, India and Pakistan leading the charge. Only about 5 per cent of goat meat produced in Australia remains on shore for domestic consumption. Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Michael Crowley told Countryman in May the industry was experiencing good seasonal conditions and increased global demand. “Australia has tripled goat-meat production since 2020 and also set a new benchmark for global supply,” Mr Crowley said. “Our goat meat is highly regarded for its quality and sustainability credentials which are resonating strongly with buyers and consumers worldwide.” The processing boom comes as the nation’s goat industry converges at Condobolin in New South Wales this week, for the Measured Goats field day co-ordinated by MLA and the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. The NSW Government plans to give industry a “first look” at the nation’s goat genomic reference herd, with a key focus on developing purpose-built infrastructure and learning more about breeding values.