Meat and Livestock Australia’s genetic evaluation service Sheep Genetics has unveiled its new LAMBPLAN research analysis, spruiked as a “world-first, landmark advancement” set to bolster its multibreed capabilities. MLA sheep genetics manager Peta Bradley said the upgrade would help cement Australia’s reputation as a world leader in livestock genetic evaluation by allowing graziers to benchmark animals across breeds with greater accuracy and confidence. This would in term enable them them select genetics that best suit their business goals, regardless of breed type, “This is about delivering value to producers,” Ms Bradley said. “Combined LAMBPLAN is a game changer for sheep producers. It simplifies genetic evaluation and gives breeders and commercial producers the ability to make more informed decisions across a wider range of production systems.” “The improved multibreed evaluation will support better benchmarking and selection, ultimately driving productivity and profitability on-farm and strengthening the competitiveness of the Australian sheep industry as a whole.” For the first time, producers will be able to directly compare the genetic merit of all maternal and terminal breeds (excluding Merinos and Dohnes) within a single, unified evaluation. Merino types will continue to be assessed through the MERINOSELECT analysis. The additional ability to have direct comparison of all terminal and maternal breeds is expected to pave the way for future commercial tools such as flock profile for more breeds following its success for Merinos to date. Each animal will receive one set of Australian Sheep Breeding Values, fully comparable across breeds. This would simplify selection decisions and improving benchmarking accuracy, Ms Bradley said. “This new analysis and the subsequent tools that the enhancements provide are a prime example of our investment towards delivering on MLA’s bold ambition to establish world leading multibreed evaluations that enable livestock to be described throughout the supply chain,” Ms Bradley said. The combined LAMBPLAN analysis was developed by the University of New England’s Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit and will be released initially as a research analysis for carcase, growth and eating quality traits from August 27. During the next 12 months additional trait groups will be added these include reproduction, worm egg count and lambing ease. “Once all trait groups have been released the old terminal and maternal analyses will be decommissioned and be fully replaced by the combined LAMBPLAN analysis,” Ms Bradley said. “It will be the one-stop shop for genetic benchmarking and evaluation of terminal and maternal breeds.” Farmers have been encouraged to set clear breeding objectives and identify traits that are most important to their business. Sheep Genetics has prepared a comprehensive package of videos and resources available its website to help farmers.