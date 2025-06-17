Port Hedland feedlot owner Paul Brown has sold the Hedland Export Depot after “17 years of heartache” following the live cattle export ban and inoperation caused by a redevelopment project. The export depot was built in 2007 and experienced a “fantastic” four years, with cattle throughput increasing each year, according to Mr Brown, who lives in Geraldton but has business interests across WA. But that all came to a halt after the six-month shutdown of live cattle exports to Indonesia by the Federal Government in 2011. Mr Brown said his business was “destroyed” by the actions of former Federal agricultural minister Joe Ludwig and the decision to sell the export depot came after nearly two decades of heartache. He said the business had a shot at recovering once the live trade resumed, but was further devastated when the WA Government cut off access to his feedlots for road modifications in the Boodarie Strategic Industrial Area. The move rendered the business inoperable between 2022-23. Access to the feedlot from Great Northern Highway was cut off during that period. As he was preparing to move cattle back to the property, Mr Brown discovered there was no working power and the main water line had been cut, capped, and buried. “We had a shot at recovering the business in 2017 — we’ve been well supported — but then in 2020 the State Government decided to widen the highway and cut off our access to the feedlots,” Mr Brown said. “We were out of business for two years while they mucked around and destroyed us again.” He sought compensation from the government for the impact to his business but was unsuccessful. “Governments don’t support agriculture and they do everything in their power to put up hurdles,” Mr Brown said. “We asked for compensation from the State Government through DevelopmentWA — they denied that there was any responsibility to them.” Mr Brown — who was unsuccessful in his bid to run for the Nationals in the Senate at the recent Federal election — said the local live cattle trade had struggled to re-establish after the 2011 live export ban. In its heyday, the depot provided feedlotting and live export preparation services for hundreds of pastoralists across the Pilbara, Gascoyne and Murchison, but many have opted to instead send cattle to Broome or Perth. Mr Brown declined to disclose how much the export depot sold for or who the new owners were, but Countryman understands the facility will continue to be used as a cattle feedlot. He said he was weighing up his next move and enjoying a period of “quiet reflection” before making any business decisions.