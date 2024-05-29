Australian cricket great Brad Hogg will speak about how he overcame his struggles with mental illness at a free sundowner for the farming community in Moora on Thursday. Grain Producers Australia and the Moora Chamber of Commerce will host the event at the Moora Performing Arts Centre from 5pm to 8pm. As GPA’s national mental health ambassador, Hogg’s visit is timed to coincide with the end of this year’s seeding program. GPA chair and Miling mixed farmer Barry Large said many locals were facing a dry start this season after a tough 2023, when the lack of rain had a major impact on grain production in parts of WA’s northern Wheatbelt. “We know many farmers often respond to challenges by working harder, but this is not a sustainable approach when it comes to your mental health and this stress needs to be managed proactively by taking time away from work as well,” Mr Large said. “That’s why we’re putting on this event, so everyone can take a break from the farm or the machinery shed and come together for a sandwich and a chat.” Moora Chamber of Commerce chair Julie Walsh said the event was an opportunity for locals to take a break from work to connect and de-stress after a busy time. “We’re looking forward to coming together to hear Brad speak about his personal and professional journey and to share some valuable time connecting as a community together,” she said. “We appreciate GPA’s support, and their partners’, to help bring Brad here for this gathering which gives everyone a good excuse to get together after the hectic seeding period.” Hogg has spoken in regional communities across Australia as part of GPA’s Farming Mates Mental Health initiative, established in 2022 with support from NuFarm, Rural Aid, GrainGrowers Limited and Lifeline. About 20 community events were held nationwide last year as part of the initiative. Anyone keen to attend the Moora event is asked to RSVP by emailing secretary@moorachamber.com.au or calling 0428 511 268. Some refreshments and nibbles will be provided.