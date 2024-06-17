The forecast for WA’s grain harvest has improved dramatically, with crops now “bouncing out of the ground” thanks to a combination of recent rains and unseasonably warm soil temperatures. Predictions for this year’s harvest have gone from “well below average” to “average” or better in the space of just a few days, according to the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest crop report. The report’s author Michael Lamond, a York-based agronomist, said several rainfall events in the first fortnight of June had ensured dry-sown crops would germinate, while those already up would now have “at least a chance” of returning “reasonable” yields. “Various areas of the State were still very dry at the start of June and the majority of crops, particularly in the central and north of the State, had not germinated or fully germinated,” Mr Lamond said. “The rain events initially missed the extremely dry northern and central eastern grain growing regions and the majority of the Esperance port zone, although as more rain fronts came through, those areas all received good soaking rains.” In the Kwinana North Midlands zone, the 10 days to June 14 had brought “brilliant” rains with most areas receiving 30 to 40mm, and western parts up to 70mm. The Geraldton port zone received more rain in the second week of June than for the whole of 2023. The only growers who had continued to miss out on rain were those in the southern coastal higher rainfall zones. WA’s total planted area was now estimated at 8,748,000ha, up 280,000ha from GIWA’s May report, as growers continued to sow paddocks on the back of a more promising rain forecast. Wheat accounted for most of the increase which resulted from some resowing of poorly germinated canola paddocks, and “an extra paddock or two” swapped from fallow and pasture. “Due to the unseasonally warm soil temperatures, crops are bouncing out of the ground and making up time in growth stage,” Mr Lamond said. “The result is we are now on track for at least an average year rather than a well below average year as was the case just a few days ago.” Mr Lamond said rains in the five days to June 14 had “completely turned around” growers’ prospects in northern portions of the Geraldton port zone, where there had been no crop up, and large areas of the low rainfall East Kwinana port zone, north of Great Eastern Highway, where “very little” had germinated. Growers in those areas could now expect a much better chance of reaching “average” yields. “Crops in the remainder of the State that had germinated were mostly patchy, with germination closely related to soil types, with the heaver soils generally poor,” Mr Lamond added. “These crops have already started to even up from the recent rain and where crops had previously come through with an even germination, they are in good shape now.” With warmer than average temperatures forecast this winter, there was the potential for cereal crops to make up enough ground to “yield well” despite a very late break to the season. “But to achieve this, the rain will need to keep falling as soil moisture profiles are still very dry in most places and the finish will need to be mild,” the report added. “It is a different story for the break crops, with most canola crops in the medium and low rainfall regions down on plant density and germinating too late to reach profitable yields. “Lupins are in the same boat and many north of Great Eastern Highway are already destined to be brown manured.” The Bureau of Meteorology’s seasonal outlook for July to September had neutral rainfall chances for much of the cropping area. There was a slight preference for wetter conditions for the northern cropping region and drier conditions for the eastern south coast.