CSPB Fertilisers has completed an $11 million upgrade of the conveyer belt system at its Kwinana storage facility just as farmers across WA prepare to start seeding. The direct import conveyor system is a critical piece of infrastructure running from the Kwinana Bulk Jetty directly to CSBP’s Kwinana Beach Road facility. It comes as fertiliser collections ramp up, with CSBP general manager Ryan Lamp saying demand was increasing rapidly for the 2024 season. “As farmers across the State continue preparations for seeding, CSBP is pleased to have delivered this critical infrastructure project,” Mr Lamp said. “CSBP typically brings in half a million tonnes of solid product each year at its Kwinana works, and our direct import conveyor system plays a key role in helping deliver a range of imported material into storage in anticipation of customer demand.” The conveyor system is used for the import of finished fertiliser product and for raw materials to support fertiliser manufacture. The combined length of the conveyors is 680 metres, of which almost 400m runs along the Fremantle Port Authority jetty. Mr Lamp said the new design included a range of safety and environmental improvements, and would underpin the reliability of the company’s supply from Kwinana for 2024 and future seasons. “Getting our product off vessels and into storage safely and efficiently puts us in a prime position to be ready for the busiest time of the season,” he said. “This project required extensive planning and effort . . . with several other important infrastructure upgrades also under way across our network of facilities in WA, it is an exciting time.” The upgrades are set to help shore up fertiliser supply after a fire caused major damage to the neighbouring Nutrien Ag Solutions bulk storage facility. The Nutrien site went up in flames during a 42C heatwave on February 9, rendering the conveyer belt system where the fire is believed to have started inoperative, and causing significant damage to a storage shed roof. But Nutrien has assured WA grain growers there will not be a shortage of fertiliser this season. “We are able to move product out of four other points,” Nutrien Ag Solutions Australia managing director Kelly Freeman told Countryman in late February, referring to the company’s storage depots at Geraldton, Albany, Esperance, and Henderson. Nutrien teamed up with CSBP in the wake of the blaze, in a commercial arrangement wherein CSBP has been receiving imported fertiliser into its site and despatching it to Nutrien and its customers. “There is sufficient capacity in our system, and sensible forward planning from both CSBP and Nutrien will ensure we are able to manage the increased demand,” Mr Lamp said at the time.