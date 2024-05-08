Seeding is under way for CSBP Fertilisers’ 2024 field research program, with about 45 trials taking place across WA — from Yuna in the north to Condingup in the south. Several long-term trials are continuing this year, including legume rotation trials assessing nitrogen responses. One site in Dandaragan, in the Mid West, now its fourth year, has been seeded with blocks of serradella, lupins and canola. Another ongoing trial at Eneabba, also in the Mid West, is investigating crop responses to potassium. A new multi-year nitrogen management legume rotation trial has also been established at Wellstead, between Albany and Esperance, and seeded with blocks of barley and vetch. Nitrogen use efficiency remains a key area of interest, with the analysis of plant responses to nitrogen inhibitors including Urea Sustain an ongoing focus. Ten trials will include nitrogen inhibitor products on various crop types — wheat, oats and canola — and pasture, including evaluation of yield, protein and oil response. It follows six trials last year which demonstrated Urea Sustain increased nitrogen use efficiency and boosted yields by an average of 6.5 per cent compared to urea applied at the same rate. Pasture trials in Harvey and Quindanning will assess phosphorus strategies, with other planned projects to look at sulphur responses in canola at Beverley, and trace element analysis with manganese strategies at Ravensthorpe. CSBP general manager Ryan Lamp said the company had for more than a century collaborated with farmers to conduct trials demonstrating how crops and pastures responded to particular fertilisers in local areas. “We understand that efficient use of fertiliser is critical to WA agriculture,” he said. “Our trials program enables CSBP provide the best advice to growers on their nutrition management, helping them optimise nutrient-use efficiency, boost crop yields and increase profitability.” CSBP will share its findings with growers and agronomists as the season advances with field walks at trial plots.