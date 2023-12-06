Strong leadership in the field of research and project collaboration has led to Curtin University awarding Dr Julia Easton from the School of Molecular and Life Sciences a Partnership Award in the 2023 Research and Engagement Awards.

Curtin University announced the winners of the awards on November 28, which acknowledge research excellence and outstanding media engagement across different career stages and disciplines.

This year the awards were re-imagined to align with Curtin’s strategic pillars of People, Planet and Partnership.

Curtin University deputy vice-chancellor research professor Melinda Fitzgerald said as leader of the Curtin for Agribusiness Profitability (C4AP) Initiative within the Centre for Crop and Disease Management, Dr Easton has been driving innovative new research aimed at boosting farm profitability and sustainability.

“Leading the way in a new area of demand-driven research, developing next-generation data analytics for agribusiness, Dr Easton co-designs evidence-based and data-driven decision support tools with farmers and their advisors to optimise profitability and manage risk,” Professor Fitzgerald said.

“Collaborating with farmers and their advisors, technology companies, government departments and researchers from various backgrounds, Dr Easton is harnessing the power of technology and big data analytics to tackle the major challenges facing broadacre agriculture in Australia.”

Dr Easton joined Curtin in 2019 and since then has made significant contributions to the Australian grains industry, demonstrating strong leadership in research, securing more than $7 million in grants, and playing a key role in a $92m analytics for the Australian Grains Industry program.

The Centre for Crop and Disease Management nominated her for the award and posted online that Dr Easton’s “extensive publications and collaborations have strengthened Curtin’s position in the agricultural sector”, and she has actively engaged with the community through initiatives like the Curtin Early to Mid-Career Researchers Network.

“Her translational impact is evident in projects like the On Farm Experimentation Platform, which she successfully commercialized, and her responsiveness to industry needs underscores her leadership in demand-driven research,” the post said.

The Partnership Award celebrates “outstanding research in any discipline that makes a difference through partnership”.

Dr Easton said the award would not have been possible without the mentoring and guidance from Mark Gibberd and from the CCDM as well as the support of the Curtin for Agribusiness Profitability team.

“Partnerships is at the core of what I do, finding ways of bringing the best out in our researchers and collaborators, and then directing their talent and passion to problems in agriculture,” she said.

“Without the support from the ~60 businesses and organisations that we collaborate with, our research would not be as relevant or impactful.

“I am so grateful for the knowledge, time and energy that our partners put into co-innovating our research to make a difference for agriculture in WA.”