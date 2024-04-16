A senior WA agricultural scientist is meeting with leading researchers in Germany this week as efforts ramp up to make soil re-engineering a commercial reality for Australian grain growers. Dr Gaus Azam, principal research scientist at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, said soil re-engineering held “great promise” as the “next significant advancement” for the grains industry. “Recent findings from soil profile re-engineering research indicate the potential to double grain yield and water use efficiency of major grain crops,” Dr Azam said. “To fully translate these findings into practical applications on a commercial scale and achieve a new frontier in grain yield and water use efficiency, the development of next-generation soil re-engineering machinery is imperative.” Germany is a major global developer and producer of agricultural machinery. Dr Azam will visit the University of Bonn, which is renowned as a leading research institute in agricultural engineering globally, collaborating with the agricultural machinery industry and conducting field-based research using state-of-the-art machinery technology. The study is supported by a travel scholarship through the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s Recognising and Rewarding Excellence award, presented to Dr Azam last year. After Germany, he will travel to Canada and the US in September to meet leading crop and soil researchers. The trip will include visits to the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Swift Current Research and Development Centre, and the United States Department of Agriculture. “North American countries are the leaders in cutting-edge technologies such as soil mapping, breeding crops with desired root systems, in-situ imaging of root architecture, and technology for precision application of fertiliser and soil amendments,” Dr Azam said. “These trips offer practical insights into the development of machinery and new agronomic practices to maximise the benefits of soil re-engineering, which I’m keen to share with colleagues and stakeholders in the WA grains industry.” Dr Azam said the development of next-generation soil re-engineering machinery may involve developing and building machinery domestically, or sourcing cutting-edge technology from other countries. GRDC Western Panel chair Darrin Lee said Dr Azam’s work to date had been instrumental in bringing innovative, “outside-the-box” soil re-engineering research to WA growers. “GRDC’s Rewarding and Recognising Excellence award recognised Dr Azam’s dedication to delivering soil constraints research and extension that has resulted in meaningful improvements for western grain growers,” Mr Lee said. “Dr Azam’s upcoming travel scholarship will bring cutting-edge intel from leading soil scientists around the globe back to WA, enabling the grains industry to reach new frontiers in soil re-engineering.”