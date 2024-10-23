CBH Group has unveiled the first of its new rolling stock to arrive in Australia to help increase WA’s supply chain capacity and achieve its Path to 2033 Strategy. Six prototype wagons arrived at the Fremantle Port on October 5 after a three-week journey from China. The wagons have since started in-country testing and are expected to be in service soon. The delivery is part of CBH’s plan to acquire 17 narrow-gauge locomotives from Wabtec Corporation, as well as 450 narrow-gauge grain and 200 standard-gauge grain hopper wagons from Chinese manufacturer Meishan. The deliveries also mark the first major upgrade to CBH’s rail fleet since it entered the rolling stock space in 2011, and another step towards achieving goals set in CBH’s Path to 2033 Strategy. The strategy is focused on increasing the co-operative’s monthly export capacity over three time horizons to reach a peak of three million tones by 2033, if not sooner. The last delivery of rolling stock is expected to be supplied and accepted by the June quarter of 2025.