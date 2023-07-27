York farmer Duncan Young has made his first major foray into agripolitics in three years after joining the Grain Producers Australia board feeling “recharged” and eager to represent WA on a national scale.

Mr Young replaced Broomehill farmer Gerard Paganoni, who stepped down as one of the GPA board’s two western region directors after serving two two-year terms.

The GPA board comprises eight directors: two from the northern, southern and western regions and two independent directors.

The move comes three years after Mr Young stepped down as grains council president at WAFarmers, but he remains a director of the State farm advocacy group and a member of its Avon grains council.

Mr Young said he felt refreshed after scaling-back his industry advocacy and contribution compared to “four or five years ago”, and said he had been impressed with how GPA had performed at a national scale.

“I thought it was time to contributed to industry again and saw it as a welcome opportunity to put myself up to go onto the board and get back into more of the national side of things,” he said,

“I hope I can bring a bit of diversity to the board, even though I am a grain grower, I like to think I think a little outside the square.”

GPA chair Barry Large, the only other WA-based director, said Mr Young’s expertise and experience was highly valued.

Camera Icon Grain Producers Australia chair Barry Large at his farm in Miling. Credit: Simon Santi / The West Australian

“Duncan’s work representing WA growers since the early 2000s has delivered great benefits in applying his vast knowledge and practical experience in areas such as crop biotechnology, sustainability, soil health, climate resilience, farm technology and more,” he said.

“We’re excited to have someone with Duncan’s expertise and experience representing growers — especially on matters regarding grains research, development and extension, and technology — on the GPA board.”

Mr Large was re-appointed GPA chair at the organisation’s board meeting after its annual general meeting in Melbourne on July 24, taking the role for another two-year term after first being named chair in September 2021.

He thanked Mr Paganoni for his “strong representation” while with GPA, which included holding roles as chair of its audit and risk committee and Grain Trade Australia’s technical committee on plant breeding and innovation.

Mr Young farms at York and Beverley in the Wheatbelt and has been involved in the family farming business for about 30 years. He grows cereals and pulses across 3600ha.

He is widely regarded as an early adopter of new technology and is also known for providing strong advocacy to help WA grain growers gain access to crop biotechnology, including genetically modified canola.

His previous roles include president of the WA Farmers Grains Council, where he also represented WA growers on the GPA Policy Council for national policy and advocacy.

Mr Young was the only new director to join the board at its recent meeting, where former chair and southern grower director Andrew Weidemann and northern grower director Matthew Madden were re-elected for two-year terms.

The group’s AGM also coincided with its policy council meeting, which involved discussion of policy and advocacy priorities for Australian growers.

The GPA also handed down its 2023 annual report at the AGM, which Mr Large said showed the “depth” of its work in the past year.

“Once again GPA’s policy and advocacy activities against against the backdrop of another record grains harvest,” he said.

“In each of the past two years, we’ve seen record returns of about 70 million tonnes, estimated at about $28 billion.

“Growers have been central to this extraordinary production period that’s also made a significant economic contribution to rural communities and national economy.”

Mr Large flagged stable leadership and experience of the GPA board and policy council as a key feature of the group’s ability to manage and respond to different challenges and opportunities.

“This consistent approach means we’re able to remain focused on our core goals: to provide strong representation and an influential grower voice on national issues,” he said.

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank each of the GPA board members for their invaluable support and contributions to national representation whilst maintaining the significant workload required to manage their own farm businesses.”

Formed in 2010, GPA is a representative organisation that falls under the Federal Primary Industries Research and Development Act and represents levy-paying grain producers on key activities to the Grains Research Development Corporation.

It also holds responsibilities with Plant Health Australia and the National Residue Survey.

Its various committees handle these responsibilities, including the GPA Pesticides and Technology Sub-Committee, the GPA Biosecurity Committee and the GPA Sustainability Taskforce, which provide input to the GPA policy council.

Mr Large said the organisation was also keen to improve its “engagement and collaboration” with GrainGrowers Limited, which it shares the representative organisation role with and reports jointly to GRDC.

His comments come after a turf war between the two national organisations about which was best placed to represent the sector reached fever pitch late last year.

“The strength of this relationship and our ability to work together can help deliver better outcomes for growers, with stronger advocacy and leadership,” Mr Large said.